New pier project gets underway in Summerland

Photo: District of Summerland

The Summerland pier replacement is underway.

According to the District of Summerland, work has begun on a new pier located at Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach which began Thursday, March 7.

The District of Summerland has selected Burton Pile Driving as the contractor to complete the project and they will be working daily Monday to Friday from approximately 7:00 a.m. until 5 p.m.

"All the piles need to be installed by the end of March, so they may be working longer hours per day as we get closer to the end of the month. Public should be aware that there will be significant noise generated from the driving of piles," said the District of Summerland in a written statement.

Once the piles have been completed, the district says they will move towards construction of the deck and railings in April and May. People in the area should expect some noise from this part of the project, but significantly less than the pile driving.

The Rotary Club of Summerland continues to raise funds for the extra features on the future pier and anyone

interested in contributing to the effort should visit www.summerlandrotary.com.