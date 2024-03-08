Highway 97 near Summerland will be closed for blasting at rockslide site this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Highway 97 will be closed for blasting between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland for several days this weekend.

"Please be advised there will be a planned closures on Hwy 97 between Callan Rd. & Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland on Saturday and Sunday, March 9 & 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.," says a news release from AIM Roads.

During these designated times the highway will be closed to all traffic and will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.

Travellers should expect intermittent delays and closures in the range of 15 to 20 minutes, in addition to the planned closures.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has gone on record saying that 60,000 cubic metres of material in total would need to be removed from the site.

So far workers have managed to remove approximately 35,500 cubic metres of rock.

The ministry has yet to share a timeline for the completion of the project and full four-lane re-opening, but did state they are developing a plan for long-term stabilization measures and anticipates that more information about upcoming work, including a spring schedule, will be available later in March.