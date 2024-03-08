RDOS decides Naramata OCP will continue rather than be consolidated inside a region-wide plan

Photo: File photo Centre Beach in Naramata

Planning for Naramata's development future is still up in the air.

Despite a Regional District of Okanagan Similkamen staff recommendation to abandon Naramata’s Official Community Plan (OCP) and instead incorporate it within the upcoming draft Okanagan Valley OCP, the RDOS has voted to continue working on the Naramata plan separately.

On Feb. 8, the RDOS resolved to defer consideration of the third reading of the Electoral Area “E” [Naramata’s] Official Community Plan Bylaw, to a future meeting.

At that time, area director Adrienne Fedrigo requested revisions to the Naramata OCP, which included:

modifying the growth boundary to remove area C,

removing the language that is encouraging a sewer system, once a Liquid Waste Management Plan is complete

removing language around vacation rentals

Senior Manager of Planning Christopher Garrish told the board in his presentation on Thursday that to redraft the plan, staff determined that they would need to have the OCP bylaw’s first and second reading rescinded, allowing them to make the amendments, prepare a new draft and then circulate that for comment.

“Based on the timelines that took us to this point, currently, we feel that we're probably looking at about another six months or so into October in order to get the bylaw back before the board for consideration of adoption,” he added.

Staff said this leads them to recommend that the bylaw be abandoned.

“That's a technical term. We wouldn't technically be discarding the information within the bylaw. We would salvage that information or retain it and build it into what's supposed to be the next OCP review which is the single OCP for the Okanagan Valley,” Garrish said.

He said the benefits of this approach would be a better use of staff time and financial resources, since there is duplication and overlap between what they would have to do for the requested revisions versus what they would have to do for the next OCP review project.

Another option is to rescind the first and second readings, but not abandon the bylaw, which Garrish said staff has concerns with, as it could mean the vacation rental decision would be bumped into 2025.

Naramata still has yet to determine whether their village will opt in to upcoming provincial legislation limiting vacation rentals, with one local non-profit community group starting a petition in favour of joining in February.

Kaleden area director Subrina Monteith asked for more information on the Okanagan Valley OCP, which led her to question whether it was actually approved by the board.

According to a staff report, at a board meeting on Nov. 17, 2022, the RDOS Planning and Development Committee resolved to amend its “OCP Bylaw Review Schedule” so that a single OCP for the Okanagan Electoral Areas would be undertaken following the completion of the Electoral Area “E” OCP Bylaw Review.

“I don't recall the board supporting that,” Monteith said. “I recall quite a conversation about areas wanting to have their autonomy and not be consolidated into one bylaw and what that would look like. I believe that the information was that we were looking for more information on what that would look like versus agreeing to it.”

Garrish said he would revisit the minutes and come back to another separate meeting with an answer.

Noting that there were many concerns expressed in the community about the OCP being abandoned after years of work, Fedrigo moved to consider the third reading of the Naramata OCP as it stands at the next meeting. The motion was passed unanimously.