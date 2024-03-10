Summerland Rescue offers program to help match fosters with people transitioning into assisted living

Casey Richardson

To make sure seniors still have a connection with their pets if they have to move into assisted living, one Summerland rescue runs a special project that keeps them in contact.

The Critteraid Animal Rescue operates Project Halo, to help match fosters with people as seniors transition into their next phase of life.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said it is heart wrenching topic that is sometimes overlooked because it's really difficult to face.

"These pets are normally extremely well cared for. They have routines, and they have incredible bonds with their humans," she added. "When you have options to consider, it may give you some peace of mind to have this dealt with ahead of time."

If family members are not an option, Critteraid's outreach program is available.

"We do not have them surrender. They grant us actually shared custody until their passing. The knowledge of knowing you can still visit or even zoom, if this gives people a sense of peace, we provide this service," Huot-Stewart said.

"Providing all those little quirks of your pets also helps them adjust to new environments quicker, which gives them a wonderful chance of happiness again."

If you're interested in more information, email [email protected] attention Project Halo.