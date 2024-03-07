Naramata Wine Bar hosting International Women's Day event to help raise funds for SOWINS

Photo: Naramata Inn

The wine bar at the Naramata Inn will be hosting an evening to celebrate women and support women on Friday.

Eliza will be full of canapes, bites at a grazing charcuterie table and flights of rosé for attendees, along with live music by Kristi Neumann.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to give back the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, who are running their annual "Have a Heart Radiothon" fundraiser.

For more info and to reserve a seat for the event, head to the event page here.