Summerland homes participating in residential food waste collection program will receive info from graduating students

Photo: District of Summerland The Grad Class for Summerland Secondary will be breaking into teams to deliver educational materials to every home that receives yard waste collection

Summerland homes will be receiving kitchen catchers and curbside collection information starting this Saturday, as a part of the residential food waste collection program.

Students from Summerland Secondary Graduation Class of 2024 will be delivering the catchers and information door to door to homes across the entire community.

The District of Summerland said all homes that receive yard waste collection in Summerland will receive a kitchen catcher by the end of March.

Yard waste with food scraps each week will be collected every week starting on April 2, while garbage will be collected every other week.

The new program goes hand-in-hand with the completion of a new compost site to allow for food scraps and yard waste to be composted with minimal odour.

To assist residents with this change, the district said they have prepared a series of postcards, a calendar, an example paper scraps bag, recycling information and stickers. These will be placed inside a new kitchen catcher which is a specially designed bucket for collection of food scraps.

Multi-family properties that do not receive direct yard waste collection from the District of Summerland will not receive the educational package.

The District will be hosting a second open house on the curbside changes at the George Ryga Arts and Culture Centre at 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland on March 12, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.summerland.ca, email [email protected] or call Summerland Works Office at 250-494-0431.