Summerland museum moves their extensive artifact collection online

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A WWI trench art pitcher possibly made of brass shell casings brought back by Robert Atkinson, c. 1914-1918,

The Summerland Museum and Archives announced on Wednesday that they wrapped up a significant digitization project, getting the organization’s extensive artifact collection online.

Titled “Growing Community Access to Heritage," the project was made possible by funding provided by the Government of Canada through the Museum Assistance Program.

The museum said the funds were utilized towards the extensive staff time required to digitize artifacts lacking documentation, as well as translation services and web hosting fees.

“This is an important step in making our collections more transparent and accessible to the public," the Museum’s Curator, Petra Holler, said in a press release. “Many of these artifacts have been tucked away in storage for years without being seen – now they can be enjoyed or researched from anywhere in the world.”

In total, 1,317 individual artifacts were photographed and had their catalogue records updated.

Summerland Museum staff took the time during the process to shared some of the interesting artifacts on social media.

Some of the items featured included a piece of trench art brought back from World War I by a Summerland veteran, and a Japanese tea set called a Chabako.

The museum said the grand finale of the project is the launch of the publicly accessible online artifact database.

"An initial 6,919 artifacts have been uploaded, with more to be made available in the coming months. The database is keyword searchable and features photographs and descriptions of the artifacts."

In addition, the Museum’s online photo database was also updated with 1,000 photographs, including stunning photos of early Summerland from the J.M. Robinson Family Collection.

To browse the artifact and photo databases, the public is invited to visit www.summerlandmuseum.org.