'The future of the game': Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships in Penticton thrilled to welcome talent

Casey Richardson

Ninety-seven teams hailing from Victoria to Winnipeg are in Penticton for two weeks as a part of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships.

From March 4-17, the city will be hosting well over 150 games, with champions being crowned in all six CSSHL Western divisions and student-athletes aged 13-18.

Kevin Goodwin, the CSSHL chief operating officer, said they’ve seen massive growth across the league this past season, adding five new programs out east.

“When you talk about Western Canada, we added about 12 more teams this year, which has been great, and has increased our games in Penticton by 20 this season,” he added.

This event marks the first year of a 10-year agreement signed between the CSSHL and its partners including Okanagan Hockey Group, OVG360, Travel Penticton and the City of Penticton.

“These events in Penticton bring a buzz to the city and that's what our programs love about it,” Goodwin added.

The event allows young players to showcase their talents.

“You get to see the players when they're developing as youth and then you get to say you saw them when they were 15 and they were amazing then,” Goodwin said.

“This year you're going to see a ton of WHL draft picks in the mix. We have three local guys out of the South Okanagan.”

“On the girls' side, we have five ladies that were with the U-18 World Team in January and won the gold medal there.”

This includes Chloe Primerano, the first woman ever chosen in the Western Hockey League as a draft pick.

“So you're going to see basically the future of the game here.”

The City of Penticton said the annual economic impact of each event is estimated to be more than $3.3 million, totalling close to $40 million during the length of the contract.

“In total, we'll have 2,200 student-athletes and staff alone. And then we are expecting over 4,000 people to attend as well. So you're over 6,000 people that should be rolling through town which is fantastic for the community,” Goodwin added.

Teams from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Idaho and Washington are competing all through next week at the South Okanagan Events Centre Complex.

Tickets are available to be purchased online at www.valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.