South Okanagan Women in Need Society gearing up for major fundraiser

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society will be live on location gathering donations at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton tomorrow.

Their annual "Have a Heart Radiothon" kicks off at 7 a.m. In the meantime, anyone wishing to contribute to the fundraiser can donate now and have their contribution doubled.

"We only need $2500 to fulfill the donation matching pledge and make twice the impact for those leaving a life of abuse and violence. With your help, we can continue to support those who need it the most in the South Okanagan. Your donation can change a life today," reads a press release from SOWINS issued Thursday.

SOWINS is a non-profit organization that helps women and children throughout the region.

The Radiothon will take place all day at Cherry Lane. Volunteers will be stationed at the mall to accept cash and tap donations.

There will also be a raffle with a chance to win prizes, a "Break-a-thon" featuring kids from Valley Taekwondo breaking boards for the cause, and members of the Penticton Fire Department on site with an engine.

Everyone is welcome to join the fun in person, or make a donation online here.