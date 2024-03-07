Prescribed burn coming soon to Penticton region

Photo: Contributed

BC Wildfire Service, the Penticton Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be conducting a prescribed near Penticton this spring.

The 35-hectare burn will be along Greyback Forest Service Road, approximately six kilometres northeast of Penticton, when conditions allow.

Smoke and flames may be visible from the City of Penticton and surrounding travel roads.

"This 35-hectare burn will complete the final section of an ongoing prescribed burn project that has been completed in stages over the last five to ten years," reads a provincial press release issued Thursday.

"This ignition is expected to occur in early spring of 2024, prior to new grass growth. Preparation for this project will likely take place in late March. The objective of this prescribed burn is to reduce fine fuels within the treatment area and support ecosystem restoration."