Comedy great bringing talent to Penticton venue

Comedic sensation Casey Corbin is coming to Penticton at The Hub on Martin.

Train Wreck Comedy and Castanet are proudly presenting the comic on March 21.

"With an impressive repertoire boasting five comedy albums, each a comedic gem available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, Casey has amassed over 1.8 million streams, captivating audiences worldwide," reads a press release from Train Wreck issued Wednesday.



"Listeners can catch Casey's comedic brilliance reaching new heights on SiriusXM satellite radio, where his wit and charm have earned him a dedicated following. In 2023, Casey embarked on Canada's top corporate tour, the IG Wealth Management Comedy Tour, solidifying his status as a comedic heavyweight. His standout performances at the Halifax Comedy Fest, set to air in 2024, promises to leave audiences in stitches."

Train Wreck Comedy's founder Rob Balsdon calls Corbin a "must-see" comedian.

"Casey is the comedian who makes all the other comedians laugh when they are in the green room, he's just naturally hilarious. It doesn't take long to see why he is one of the best comedians in the country when you see him live on stage!" Balsdon said.

Tickets are on sale now until they sell out. Early bird savings end soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.