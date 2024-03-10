The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is hosting their first ever youth only exhibition

Photo: PDCAC

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council (PDCAC) has announced their upcoming spring exhibitions, which will features works of a solo exhibition on surprising beauty and canvases from local artists aged 13 to 30.

The exhibitions will be on display at the Leir House Cultural Centre from March 23 to May 17.

In their first ever youth only exhibition, 13 Going on 30, artists were asked to show what art means to them to give a glimpse into the future of art.

"The future belongs to the next generation and whatever it may hold is for them to define," PDCAC said in their press release.

The solo exhibition, named The Shattered Canvas: Fragments of Beauty in Unexpected Places, is doneby Nancy Dearborn.

"We sometimes find ourselves on an unexpected journey, unsure of where it may lead. In the uncertainty there are fragments of beauty to discover. As we focus on the beauty around us, we just may find ourselves sowing seeds of joy along the way," PDCAC said.

The exhibitions open on Saturday, March 23 coinciding with the Ignite the Arts Art Walk, with an opening reception from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The PDCAC Galleries are currently open Wednesdays to Saturdays, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To find out more about their exhibitions, events and artists’ opportunities, head to www.pentictonartscouncil.com