'We've got momentum': South Okanagan housing market sees increased listings and growing buyer interest

Casey Richardson

The South Okanagan residential real estate market is expected to see some action pick up this spring, with more active listings and interested buyers coming out.

Erin Aitkens, a real estate advisor for Engel & Volkers South Okanagan, said the area is starting to see is a lot of momentum, since the new season typically tends to be busier time for buyers and sellers.

"What we're noticing in the statistics is that our sales are still along the same lines as they were at this time last year. And the great thing is that we actually have more inventory on market than we did at this time last year," she said.

"So that means that there's more product to choose from for buyers, and it's also giving sellers the confidence as we're heading into spring to list their homes and to provide the product to the market."

The Association of Interior Realtors released its February data on Tuesday, which showed that sales were up across the board from January.

Home inventory saw a positive change as active listings increased by 43.3 per cent in the area.

"At the end of 2023 the statistics for where the homebuyers were coming from actually was still 60 per cent within the Okanagan region 20 per cent from the Lower Mainland, and the rest of it was from just a variety of other places, [with] 8 per cent being Calgary."

In the South Okanagan, the benchmark price for a single-family dwelling dipped by 3.3 per cent, to $691,400.

Aitkens noted that the area is still seeing trends with people carrying out their five or 10 year plan to retire, along with a good amount of single individuals and families with children moving into the region.

The Bank of Canada announced its interest rate decision on Wednesday, holding steady at five per cent, arguing it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

"[This] is great news, because I think that will give a lot of people that have been kind of waiting in the wings, the confidence to move forward to understand that potentially these rates that we're seeing now are the new normal," Aitkens said.

"There are predictions for rates to decrease by the end of the year, so I think there will still be some buyers that are holding on for that. But life happens and people that have families that are expanding, they still need to make that purchase and people who are downsizing at some point, they still need to move on and move into the next step of their life."

Advice for first-time home buyers remains the same: finding a realtor and figuring out what time to buy is best for you.

"We've got momentum, and we're just looking forward to spring and all of that brings both for the region and for the real estate market."