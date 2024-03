Photo: AIMRoads

AIMRoads has advised of work starting Thursday on Eastside Road between Penticton and Okanagan Falls that may cause travel delays.

The drainage work planned on Eastside Road is approximately 130 meters north of Highland Drive and will take place from March 7-27, Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Travellers are advised to expect minor delays, watch for traffic control and drive carefully through the work zone.