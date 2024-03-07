Penticton Starfish Pack program sees helping hand from KVR Middle School Grade 7 class

Casey Richardson

Twenty-four Grade seven students and their teacher from Penticton's KVR Middle School came out to help at the Elks Lodge with packing Starfish bags on Wednesday morning, eager to give back.

Starfish Pack provides backpacks filled with food to kids in the community who may be experiencing food insecurity to ensure they have enough over the weekends during the school year.

The Rotary Club of Penticton started the Starfish Pack Program in April 2017 as a response to teachers being concerned over local elementary school kids.

The Elks Lodge helps house the food and pack the bags every week for them. The program greatly relies on community support to keep food in young kids' bellies.

Tracy Van Raes, chair of the Starfish Pack program, said the students previously raised a few hundred dollars through a bakesale towards the program during the Real Acts of Caring (RAC) Week and had expressed further interest in getting involved.

“They packed the bags themselves for kids in need in our community for this week,” she said. “They want to know how else they can help. I feel like this is a domino effect thing and it shouldn't just be held to a week of real acts of caring, but it's year-round and that's what these kids are learning.”

Students Elerie Taylor, Makayla Gold, Ayla Cusack, and Natalie Kedge shared with Castanet what they learned from their volunteer work.

“Food is a need not a want, so everybody should be able to have the opportunity to have food for the weekend,” Cusack said. “It gives us a lot more appreciation that we have programs at our school.”

“It's also important because if one person is kind to one another, [then] that person's kind and it just makes a better community and it makes it a kinder place,” Gold added.

The packs are delivered to 13 schools to support about 110 kids a week and their families.

“It's hard work, putting everyone together. But it feels really rewarding when you know it's going to someone and you know that it's going to make a difference in their life,” Gold said.

Students packed bags full of cereal and pasta, soup, oatmeal and some fresh produce as a weekend bundle.

Van Raes said she already has had the kids request to come back.

“We're already planning when our next one is, when this class is going to come down. And maybe we'll combine it with some kind of pancake breakfast for them to celebrate the fact that they love to volunteer in our community.”

In a time where the need has only grown with increased costs, Van Raes said it's touching that more students want to help.

“When we started this program, it was about $500 to $550 per kid for the year and now we're up to about $875 and that's deeply discounted through Save On Foods,” she said. “Families are having to choose between putting food on their tables, or paying their rent, so we're trying to help with that.”

It's important for Van Raes when speaking to them that they know that this food is available for them if they need it.

“There's no shame in that. So a lot of these kids are going to transition possibly into a high school in the coming years and when that happens, there's food available to them at our local high schools that they can shop for themselves and take it home, should they need it and that's really important too.”

For more information about the Starfish Pack program, visit www.starfishpack.com