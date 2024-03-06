Penticton city council hosting meet-and-greet this month

Photo: Contributed

Penticton city council is hosting a meet-and-greet this month.

On Wednesday, March 20, members of council will be at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre between 4 and 7 p.m.

“We have a number of important initiatives happening right now that will help shape how we move forward as a City, especially around changes to the Official Community Plan, so we want to invite residents to participate in these important discussions,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release issued Wednesday.

“We want to hear all voices from our community, so we’re offering kids activities to help parents participate too.”

Municipal staff will be available to answer questions about upcoming changes to housing regulations and development, upcoming construction projects, and the leash-optional pilot program for dogs at select local parks.

"Residents can also meet members of the new Integrated Mobile Response Team (Car 40 program), RCMP, Penticton Fire and Bylaw and Community Safety Officers as part of the City’s commitment to public safety and partnerships," reads the press release.

All are welcome to attend the free event.