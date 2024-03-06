Penticton hotel gets green light for major expansion

Photo: Google Street View

A Penticton hotel has gotten council approval to grow to six storeys of rooms.

Hotel Penticton, previously the Coast Hotel, presented a pitch for a 52-room addition to its existing 35-suite operation on Westminster Avenue at Tuesday's council meeting.

The hotel already has three storeys, so the development permit will allow a further three on top of the middle section of the building.

The property owners noted that their neighbours, the Four Points hotel, is already at six storeys in height.

A city staff report indicated the proposal falls in line with city goals for the northwestern area of town, the so-called "North Gateway Redevelopment and Investment Strategy."

"Within close proximity to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the addition of high-quality hotel rooms and amenities are intended to support the economic activity generated through additional conventions and the proposed development will be contributing addition to support this industry," reads the staff report.

Council unanimously approved the expansion.

“It's good to see some more investment in the hotel industry in that area,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said.