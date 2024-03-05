Penticton council gives green light to next stages of proposed mega-complex of apartments, businesses

Photo: Contributed

A major proposed apartment complex is one step closer to reality in Penticton.

Last fall, council adopted an Official Community Plan amendment for the site at 1704 Government Street to designate it as mixed use.

The proposal for the site is a high density mixed-use development. Preliminary plans show between 1,200 and 1,500 apartment units on site with a mix of strata and rental units office and retail spots as well.

Parkland is also incorporated into designs.

The rezoning changes the site from general industrial and general commercial to a comprehensive development zone.

Once complete, the development is expected to generate between $1.1 and 1.8 million in property tax revenues each year.

Concerns from the public centred around traffic, parking requirements and industrial adjacency. Significant public concerns were expressed during a meeting last year before the OCP amendment.

“There's more work to be done […] staff will work on the details around the off-site works [including a bike lane] but the developer can carry out further detailed reviews of the development proposal at the future subdivision and development permit approval stages,” said Steven Collyer, city senior planner.

The rezoning passed through a 4-3 council vote, with Couns. James Miller, Ryan Graham and Amelia Boultbee opposing.

The rezoning is the latest step of many towards getting the proposed complex built. Council will still have the opportunity to look at and approve design and concept in the future.