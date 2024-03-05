Early snowpack numbers for Summerland revelead

Photo: District of Summerland

New snow survey data from Summerland's major reservoir and dam have been released, offering the first peek into what the spring may bring in terms of freshet.

Data was gathered March 1 from Isintok Lake and the Summerland Headwaters Reservoir at the lower and upper end of the Trout Creek system.

It shows that both stations are looking close to average.

The Summerland Reservoir recorded 80 per cent of historical average, and Isintok Lake recorded 91 per cent of historical average.

What that has to say about flood or drought conditions in the Okanagan remains to be seen.

Widespread provincial snowpack data will be released on Friday.