Penticton undeterred by lack of federdal funding for housing growth initiatives

The City of Penticton says it is not deterred by a loss of potential funding from the federal government for new housing units.

They say plans to build an average of 240 new housing units a year to meet growing demand are still underway, despite no funding from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund.

“As a council, we have set a goal of creating attainable and accessible housing across the entire spectrum and that work continues,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield, in a press release issued Monday.

“So far this year, we’ve approved projects representing 72 new units of housing with more on the way; we’re putting the finishing touches on changes to the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw to drive planned growth; and, we’re looking at innovative ideas to develop affordable housing. We’re delivering what we need, which is more housing types of all kinds.”

The city applied for the federal funding last fall. Detailed in the proposal were initiatives such as utilizing city land, parking requirement changes and removal or revision of height and density restrictions.

Those initiatives will continue as planned.

“Thanks to the work of our planning department and the 18 recommendations of the Official Community Plan-Housing Task Force, we have a clear roadmap on how to meet the demands we’re facing,” said Bloomfield.

“The federal funding would have allowed us to do more but it no way changes our focus or determination. We’ll continue to lobby the senior levels of government for support and continue to build a stronger Penticton for all of our residents.”

A recent housing needs assessment report estimates Penticton will grow at a rate of 1.1 per cent per year under a low growth scenario and 1.8 per cent a year under a high growth scenario, and envisions a minimum Penticton population of over 40,000 by 2030.