Singer-impressionist covering last century's greats touring the Okanagan

Photo: Robert Larrabee

A singer-impressionist is bringing his talents and passion for the music of the good ol' days to the Okanagan.

Robert Larrabee will be performing his interpretations of dozens of iconic singers, from rock legends to pop superstars from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Larrabee has a passion for performance, and sharing his voice with the public.

"I'll keep singing and sharing my music with whoever wants to hear it till the day I die. I know how deeply it touches me and I know how deeply it has touched many of you," Larrabee says.

"It's my way of sharing love I hope that in 2024 I'll reach even more of you, perform in your towns, meet you, shake your hands, and share some moments we will never forget, as I perform for you the greatest artists and songs of all time."

Larrabee's Okanagan dates are:

Oliver Royal Canadian Legion Hall, Friday May 31

Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Saturday June 1

Osoyoos Royal Canadian Legion, Friday June 7

Vernon Schubert Centre, Saturday June 8

Fore more information and tickets, click here. For your chance to win a ticket through Castanet, click here.

Contributed Robert Larrabee