Hotel Penticton seeking council support for six storey expansion

Photo: Google Street View Hotel Penticton on Westminster Avenue.

A Penticton hotel is looking for council approval to grow to six storeys of rooms.

Hotel Penticton, previously the Coast Hotel, has presented a pitch for a 52-room addition to its existing 35-suite operation on Westminster Avenue.

The hotel already has three storeys, so the development permit would seek to allow a further three on top of the middle section of the building.

In a proposal that will be presented to city council Tuesday, the property owners note that their neighbours, the Four Points hotel, is already at six storeys in height.

A city staff report indicates that the proposal falls in line with city goals for the northwestern area of town; the so-called "North Gateway Redevelopment and Investment Strategy."

"Within close proximity to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the addition of high-quality hotel rooms and amenities are intended to support the economic activity generated through additional conventions and the proposed development will be contributing addition to support this industry," reads the staff report.

Council will discuss the matter Tuesday.