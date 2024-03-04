Penticton seeking feedback on future of local housing vision

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton is planning a series of information sessions discussing the future of local housing, hosted in several different neighbourhoods in the coming weeks.

“The Official Community Plan is the document that guides how we build housing in Penticton and we need the public’s input on some of the proposed changes that are coming,” said Steven Collyer, city manager of housing and policy initiatives, in a press release issued Monday.

“The province has announced some big changes to housing and council’s OCP Housing Task Force made 18 recommendations on how we can support more homes for a range of residents. These neighbourhood information sessions will let the community know what to expect from the provincial changes and also give residents a chance to provide feedback on how their neighbourhood and the city should grow.”

The neighbourhood meetings are intended to give the community an opportunity to understand the impact of upcoming changes. Local governments will be required to update their OCPs with consideration for the next 20 years of housing supply, and update zoning bylaws for anticipated housing needs.

Top of mind will be density, infill, and decreased barriers to development.

Pentictonites can learn more by visiting shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Feedback will be collected until Sunday, April 14.

Each in-person information session will include a staff presentation, before attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share feedback.

The meetings are as follows:

Penticton Home Show (drop-in, no presentation) Saturday, March 9 10:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sunday, March 10 10 am to 4 pm Penticton Trade and Convention Centre (273 Power St.)

Penticton Secondary Gym Tuesday, March 12 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Penticton Secondary School (158 Eckhardt Ave. E)

Parkway Elementary Gymnasium Thursday, March 14 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Parkway Elementary (225 Kinney Ave.)

Council Open House (drop-in, no presentation) Wednesday, March 20 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Penticton Trade and Convention Centre (273 Power St.)

Okanagan College Community Hall Thursday, March 21 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Okanagan College (Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence Building, 583 Duncan Ave W)

Cannery Trade Centre Atrium (drop-in, no presentation) Wednesday, April 3 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Cannery Trade Centre (1475 Fairview Rd.)

Uplands Elementary Gym Wednesday, April 3 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Uplands Elementary (145 Middle Bench Road)

Penticton Seniors’ Centre – Ken Wignes Room Saturday, April 6 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre (2965 South Main St.)

Columbia Elementary Gym Monday, April 8 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Columbia Elementary (1437 Allison St.)

Wiltse Elementary Gym Thursday, April 11 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Wiltse Elementary School (640 Wiltse Blvd.)

The city received $314,454 in provincial funding to implement the provincial housing initiatives.