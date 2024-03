Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 is closed at Meadowlark Drive in Osoyoos.

UPDATE 6:58 a.m.

The incident on Highway 3 has now been cleared.

DriveBC says both lanes of the highway are open again at Meadowlark Drive.



ORIGINAL 5:45 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in Osoyoos.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions at Meadowlark Drive, due to a vehicle incident. The crash happened early this morning.

Crews are on the scene, but no detour is currently available. Expect delays in the area.