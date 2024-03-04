Kick off Spring Break in the sunshine in the South Okanagan

Photo: Visit Penticton

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Spring Break is on the horizon, and there is plenty to do to enjoy the weather in the South Okanagan.

With warmer weather just around the corner, you can still enjoy some spring skiing at Apex Mountain Resort, the perfect place for singles, couples and families looking to enjoy the outdoors with a variety of activities to choose from.

Although the skating loop is closed for the season there’s still the option to ski, snowboard or even enjoy some snowshoeing in the area, or the ever-exhilarating Tim Hortons Tube Park.

Finish the day with some shopping at the Mountain Store or the General Store before wrapping up with dinner at the Gunbarrel Saloon.

Not far up the mountain you’ll find Nickel Plate Nordic Lodge, the perfect spot for cross country skiing and snowshoeing.

For more information on winter sports, visit apexresort.com and nickelplatenordic.org.

Ggolf courses are set to open and that includes the Penticton Golf and Country club. Open to the public, the 18-hole golf course is perfect for all skill levels and includes a restaurant on site for your after tee breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Be sure to check out their website at pentictongolf.ca for rates and more information.

Looking for something indoors? There’s also virtual golf, available at Okanagan Virtual Golf at 310 Main Street in Penticton.

With 800-plus courses to choose from, the space offers food, drinks, golf lessons and even leagues.

Be sure to check out their website at okanaganvirtualgolf.com.

Try your hand at rock climbing at Hoodoo Adventure Co, located at 131 Ellis Street in Penticton. Featuring Penticton’s first and only indoor climbing wall, Hoodoo Adventure offers punch passes, memberships and drop-in climbing (and much more - including rock climbing lessons at Skaha Bluffs!)

For more information, visit hoodooadventures.ca

Looking to unwind during your Spring Break? Try a staycation at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre or the Summerland Waterfront Resort, both of which offer picturesque views of Okanagan Lake and amenities such as spas and dining.

For more information, visit their websites to view package rates at pentictonlakesideresort.com and summerlandresorthotel.com

For many more Spring Break exciting ideas in Penticton, click here.