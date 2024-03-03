Penticton's outdoor skating rink will close for the season Sunday night

Photo: Casey Richardson

For those wanting to go for one last skate, today is the last day Penticton's downtown outdoor rink will be open.

In a brief statement Sunday morning, Activate Penticton, the non-profit organization which operates the rink, says they'll be closing down the rink for the season at 9 p.m. Sunday.

“Activate wishes to take this opportunity to thank our volunteers for their hundreds of hours of labour maintaining the rink and for continuing to make this dream a reality,” Matt Hopkins of Activate said.

“Activate also wishes to thank the City of Penticton for their support.”

The rink, located adjacent to Penticton's City Hall, has operated free of charge throughout the winter, opening on Dec. 16.

Last year, the rink was able to operate until March 14. It first opened in February 2022.