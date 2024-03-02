Kiwanis Club of Penticton's Easter Hop Along registration opens

Photo: File photo

Registration has opened up for the third annual Penticton Easter Hop-Along.

The Kiwanis Club of Penticton is one again partnering up with the Penticton Safety Village to host the outdoor event for children in Elementary School and younger to attend.

Registered kiddos get to walk through the Safety Village and collect easter treats on March 30.

This year, the Kiwanis Club said the event will run for three hours from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and attendees will require pre-registration for the available time slots.

There are just 440 tickets available.

"To control the flow, we still have time periods, but they will be in 15 minute increments. There are 40 tickets available in each 15 minute block. Each child who is attending will need one ticket. Adults accompanying do not count, nor do infants that are coming along with older children but not collecting treats! Tickets are limited to five tickets in an order to allow as many families to attend," the Kiwanis Club said.

Children need to be escorted by an adult and limited to their household only. In order to provide enough treats for all the attendees, please select one ticket for each child attending.

"You will receive a confirmation email with your time upon registration. A reminder email will be sent two days before the event and will include details on how to enter and exit the Safety Village."

Tickets are available on the Kiwanis Club website here.