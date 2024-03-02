Summerland distillery raising money for Purple Day with cocktail kits and spring themed cocktail flights

Photo: Contributed

A small-batch artisan distillery at the north end of Summerland is partnering with the Center for Epilepsy & Seizure Education in British Columbia (ESEBC) for all of March.

In support of Purple Day, which is observed on March 26 as a global initiative to raise awareness about epilepsy, Controlled Entropy Distilling will be putting part of their proceeds towards to the non-profit organization.

"We have created a fun delicious purple -Blueberry Bergamot- cocktail kit that will be available at our distillery for the month of March with proceeds going to ESEBC," Controlled Entropy Distilling Owner Shea Bennett shared in a news release.

This will be followed up with an event on Saturday, March 30, where the distillery will be offering spring themed cocktail flights with proceeds that day also going to ESEBC.

"The kits and the flights will be featuring are just announced Award-Winning spirits!"

Both the distillery's Dry Hopped Gin and Toasted Coconut Vodka won a silver medal at the 2024 Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition.

Purple Day provides the opportunity to recognize and raise awareness of epilepsy, by wearing purple, hosting events and raising funds for the seizure disorder which affects one in 100 Canadians.

The idea of Purple Day was created in 2008 by nine-year-old Nova Scotia girl Cassidy Megan, who wanted to let others who also experience seizures know they aren't alone.

In 2008, the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia developed the idea into a national day, and in 2009 joined forces with The Anita Kaufmann Foundation to launch Purple Day internationally.