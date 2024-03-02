Highway 97 near Summerland reopen after blast work

Photo: AIMRoads

UPDATE: 12:35

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 has now reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL: 10:58 A.M.

Highway 97 is closed between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland for blasting on Saturday.

The road is expected to be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the highway will be closed to all traffic.

It will be opened as soon as it is safe to do so.

Travellers should expect intermittent 15-20 minute closures, in addition to the planned closures, as repair work goes on.