Penticton Golf and Country Club opening brings out players from across the valley

Casey Richardson

Once again the Penticton Golf & Country Club is one of the first courses to open in the Okanagan, with golfers hitting the green for the first time on Thursday.

The first week of March is the usual opening date for the course, with temperatures mild enough for people to get outside and enjoy. Slots are being filled up with golfers from across the valley."

According to Golf Course Superintendent Kyle Peterson, the decision to open depends on when the turf conditions are right.

“It's still a little early to have perfect conditions, but, we can work around them,” he added. “At the end of the day, when you have somewhat decent weather, the golfers want to play and we will do our best to facilitate that.”

Being at the valley bottom, there may be some mornings ahead where it's frosty at this time of year, which can sometimes delay the tee time start by an hour or two.

“It's so variable at this time of year. So, sometimes you might get a dusting of snow and that might stick for two days, or sometimes it might melt in a couple of hours and you can get out for a couple of hours in the afternoon.”

Due to the lack of precipitation this winter, the club will need to monitor the greens for necessary repairs.

“We didn't have a lot of snow cover when we had that really hard cold snap. We are definitely seeing some areas on the greens where we may have to overseed and they may not recover. Time will tell when the temperatures get a little bit warmer.”

The country club is open to the general public and members, inviting everyone to join throughout the season.

The club took Castanet out for a quick putting lesson, giving tips on how to read the green and what helps in accuracy.

Peterson said he encourages every skill level to come out and give the course a try, with options available for group or individual lessons. His biggest piece of advice is just to get out and play.

“Just get out, hit the ball around and do whatever makes you have fun, that's the name of the game. The second that you try and do too much and, you try to get better too fast is when you start to get frustrated,” he added.

Interest in golfing grew throughout the pandemic, as more people looked to find outdoor activities to do safely and Peterson said those numbers stuck around.

“We do have a big member group. So I don't think we've seen a decline at all in that respect. We're pretty full pretty much every day, even on the days when you don't think a lot of people are going to be golfing.”

The course is looking forward to another busy year ahead.

“The tee sheet is always full and the calendar is always full of tournaments and events. Every year it's jam-packed, we're getting people through here, and we're having fun.”

The golf course is open seven days a week, for more information on hours and tee times, visit the website here.