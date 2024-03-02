Community raising funds for Keremeos couple that lost everything in a house fire, including two beloved pets

Photo: Vicki Parisien

A couple who have been longtime residents of Keremeos are trying to recover after a fire on Sunday took everything from them.

Michelle Rupert said she and her husband Bobby Rupert were woken up at four a.m. to their neighbours heavily knocking on their mobile home door, alerting them to a growing fire.

"By the time we got out, everything was gone," she said. "My husband got a little burned on his arm trying to get out of the house. But nothing that required us to stay in the hospital that long, just primarily smoke inhalation."

The fire destroyed not only their home but also their vehicles, tent trailer, boat, and two of their pets: four-year-old dog Stu and 14-year-old cat Boo.

Their neighbour, Vicki Parisien, was also awoken by the sound of multiple explosions before the fire started early that morning.

"We heard a huge explosion, massive explosion shook my house and I went right to the window and looked out, there was a big mushroom [cloud], fire and smoke. It was terrible," she said.

Fire crews were soon on the scene and blocked Parisien's driveway, so she couldn't see if everyone was okay. Later on she saw the destruction the fire had caused.

"Basically everything's gone," Parisien said. "No rental insurance to help. There is ICBC. They're waiting for that for their vehicles. But they don't know what's gonna happen with that."

For now, the Ruperts are staying at a friend's home until they find a new place to live. Michelle said their big concern is getting another car, as her husband's mother lives nearby in a long-term care facility, and they travel to see her.

"She was living with us up until last year. So we just thank the lord that she wasn't in the fire. But namely, we just need a car and a home."

Wanting to help ease some of the financial stress, Parisien set up a GoFundMe and a donation jars throughout the small town.

"They're wonderful human beings and they're always down to earth and chipper. They are the really genuine kind of people who like to help and support the community here," she said, adding that she's been their neighbour for around seven years now.

The local community has also stepped up in providing clothes and supplies for them in the meantime.

Michelle said she's been touched by everything that's been done for them.

"The community has been fabulous," she added. "[The GoFundMe] was a total surprise and shock, and we are so grateful."

Donation jars can be found at the Cawston marketplace, Boboys pizza place, Steels Bistro, Sportsman Corner/ Canco gas station, all in Keremeos and one in Penticton at Skaha Cannabis.

Anyone with information on a place for rent in the Similkameen area or an available car is asked to reach out to the Ruperts at [email protected]

