Curlers will be showing off skills in Penticton this weekend

Photo: KTW file photo.

Curling enthusiasts in Penticton can check out the Skaha Ford Hot Shots Western Skills Competition this weekend.

On Saturday, March 2, the skills showcase will take place as part of The Western 2024 at the Penticton Curling Club.

"Competitors in the Bonspiel will take part in a four-shot challenge, with the winner taking home a Skaha Ford Auto Detail Package worth $300 and cool Ford swag," reads a press release from Skaha Ford.

"The event is open to all spectators for viewing."

It takes place between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Come down and cheer on the curlers!"