Penticton readying for massive 10-days of art, music, experiences and events

Photo: Balkan Shalman Balkan Shalman, a dynamic brass band, is one of many headliners coming to Ignite the Arts Festival Weekend.

As March arrives, Penticton's Ignite the Arts Festival is gearing up for a week of music and art at nine downtown venues and more than 60 musical acts from around the nation and beyond.

From March 22 to 31, the third annual event will take over town, presented by the Penticton Art Gallery, Penticton Arts Council and many other community partners providing unique experiences.

The week of March 22 to 28 is designated the "Community Week," while the following weekend is the "Festival Weekend."

During Community Week, numerous events, exhibitions and intensive workshops will take place. Events include a city-wide Art Walk, an adult songwriting boot camp, a night of Indigenous storytelling, and much more.

Festival Weekend promises something for everyone, from folk to electronic to spoken word and hip hop, as well as live theatre, dance, clowns, workshops, exhibitions, and a good dose of programming for kids and music to get you dancing.

Tickets are $125 for the three days, plus a $15 voucher for the merchandise booth or at participating venues.

A full schedule for Community Week and Festival Weekendand links to tickets can be found online here.