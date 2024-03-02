School District 67 offering help to those affected by recent cyber attack

Photo: Castanet file photo

As investigative work continues into a recent cyber security incident at School District No. 67, those affected by the attack are being offered help with their credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

In an update issued this week on the cyber security incident webpage established on the SD67 website, the school board said the group of potentially impacted indivuduals were mostly comprised of current staff.

"Those individuals have been notified by email, with a letter that provides additional information and instructions for accessing credit monitoring services that are being provided by the district," the update reads.

On February 13, the district, which operates in Penticton and Summerland, said they detected some unusual activity in our information systems. An unauthorized entity gained access to certain school district technology systems.

The school district took steps to contain the incident and engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with the response and investigation.

In the course of the initial investigation, the district said it has been determined that certain information belonging to staff, students and parents may have been subject to risk as a result of the incident.

SD67 issued letters to all employees and all parents/students last week regarding the incident.