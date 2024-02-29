Estimated 59% per cent of rockslide clearance mitigation work on Hwy 97 north of Summerland is complete

Photo: AIMRoads File photo of Highway 97 slide mitigation work

After a full four days straight of blast work this past weekend on the major rockslide above Highway 97 north of Summerland, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reports roughly 59 per cent of the rock estimated needed to be cleared has been dealt with.

The section of Highway 97 was first closed on Aug. 28, 2023, after a significant rockslide. It was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic on Sept. 11 and two lanes of traffic on Sept. 21 after a 150-metre-long berm was built.

Twice-weekly highway closures for blasting have continued to occur as crews work to stabilize the rockslide site.

In a statement to Castanet this week, the ministry said that to date, the project has removed approximately 35,500 cubic metres of rock and overburden.

When Steve Sirett, executive director of the ministry's Southern Interior Highways and Regional Services division spoke to Castanet in October, he estimated that 60,000 cubic metres of material in total would need to be removed.

Castanet asked this week if that estimation still stands true, which MoTI said via email that the "estimate has not changed. The ministry expects 60,000 cubic meters of material will need to be removed."

The 35,500 cubic metres of matter removed to date amounts to roughly 59 per cent of the total estimated removal needs.

Work to stabilize the rockslide site on Highway 97 north of Summerland is ongoing.

MoTI said the closures were required over four consecutive days this past weekend to enable rock scaling and blasting to safely remove a specific unstable area of rock directly above where the August 2023 rockfall occurred.

"The combination of blasting and rock scaling was carried out to make the area safe and prepare the site for upcoming stabilization works above the highway."



The ministry has yet to share a timeline for the completion of the project and full four lane re-opening, but did state they are developing a plan for long-term stabilization measures and anticipates that more information about upcoming work, including a spring schedule, will be available later in March.

When Erik Lachmuth gave an update on the work to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen at the start of February, as a delegate from MoTI, he said the timeline for completion is still in a period of months, not weeks.

Highway 97 will be closed to all traffic for blasting this weekend on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Travellers should continue to expect intermittent 15-20 minute closures, in addition to the planned closures, as repair work goes on.

MoTI said closures are posted on DriveBC.ca at least 24 hours in advance.