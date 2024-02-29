Penticton expecting to see 5,000 visitors for CSSHL Western Championships

Photo: CSSHL file photo

Penticton may be a bit busier in the coming days, as more than 5,000 visitors from throughout North America are expected to arrive for Canadian Sport Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships.

Running from March 4-17, 96 teams will be coming to the city to show off their skills.

“As part of the City’s priority to support a vibrant and connected community, we’ve been working hard to make Penticton a year-round destination, and this event will provide a significant economic boost to the community during the quieter winter months. It’s good news for those in the tourist trade and it’s good news for hockey fans,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a news release.

This event marks the first year of a 10-year agreement signed between the CSSHL and its partners including Okanagan Hockey Group, OVG360, Travel Penticton and the City of Penticton.

The city said the annual economic impact of each event is estimated to be more than $3.3 million, totalling close to $40 million during the length of the contract.

The public is encouraged to come out and watch the promising young players in some competitive games.

Also, the Canucks Young Stars will return to Penticton later this year.

Teams from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Idaho and Washington will compete next week at the South Okanagan Events Centre Complex.

Tickets are available to be purchased online at www.valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre,