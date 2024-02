Photo: Aim Roads

Highway 97 will be closed between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland for blasting this weekend.

On Saturday March 2 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the highway will be closed to all traffic.

It will be opened as soon as it is safe to do so.

Travellers should expect intermittent 15-20 minute closures, in addition to the planned closures, as repair work goes on.