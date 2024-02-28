Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen working on wildfire reduction techniques

Photo: BCWS File photo of a wildfire in the South Okanagan in 2021.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has begun wildfire risk reduction work at two district-owned properties in the Greater West Bench area.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, over the next few weeks, RDOS staff will be working at Selby Park and the West Bench Reservoir site.

"The scope of the fuel modification includes the removal of dead trees and ladder fuels from the properties. Debris will be hauled away or burned on site when weather conditions permit, under the burning permit regulations," reads the release.

More tips about wildfire mitigation can be found online here: firesmart.rdos.bc.ca.



