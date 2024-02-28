South Okanagan Women in Need Society seeking help ahead of annual radiothon

Photo: SOWINS SOWINS at a past radiothon

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is partnering with Bell Media for the second annual Have a Heart Radiothon.

On Friday, March 8 — International Women’s Day — they will be accepting donations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.

“This is an opportunity to build funds and build community as this truly is a community fundraising campaign to raise funds to support women, youth and children,” said Liz Gomes, SOWINS executive director.

“This year, we had a generous donor step up with a $10,000 match donation. All funds raised will be matched up to $10,000, so your donation will have double the impact."

The goal for this year’s Have a Heart Radiothon is $25,000, but the team at SOWINS and Bell Media Group are hoping to beat it.

“We are raising funds now leading up to the big day,” said Marni Adams, SOWINS fund development advisor.

"The website is open to accept your donation and right now will be matched!”

It's all leading up to the event on March 8, and local businesses are getting in on the spirit.

"There are also many donations and challenges happening with local businesses including a $1,000 donation from Jim Tabler and the team at Parkers Chrysler challenging other car dealerships, a $1,000 donation from Natalie Ferebee from RBC Wealth Management challenging other financial advisors, the team at Royal Lepage Locations West Realty are raising funds in the office and challenging other realtors, and Board Member Liz Wilson and her husband James have generously donated $500 and are challenging the firefighting community as Liz spent many years of her career working in this sector," reads a press release from SOWINS.

On the day of the event, there will be plenty of ways to participate.

"There will be a drive-thru tap option to make your donation and if you donate, you will receive a free coffee from Blenz. It is easy, pop by on your way to work and support women, youth and children," Adams said.

Adams said there will be music, free coffee and a raffle this year.

"Tickets will be 10 for $20 and we have a variety of baskets you could win including a night with dinner at the Watermark Resort, a stay at Spirit Ridge, a basket from Heiress Salon valued over $300 and many more. All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to supporting the work of SOWINS.”

SOWINS, a non-profit society, supports hundreds of women and children every year as they escape domestic abuse situations.

Anyone who wishes to donate can click here. Right now, donations will be doubled.

A 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs are a few of the services SOWINS offers to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.