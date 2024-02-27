Penticton ramping up towards annual tourism expo

Photo: Visit Penticton

Visit Penticton is excited to be hosting their 7th Annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo this spring.

On Sunday, April 7th, 2024, the TRUE expo, which stands for "Think Remarkable Unique Experiences," will take over the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, featuring more than 50 tourism businesses and events exhibiting.

It is free to attend for all locals, but donations of food items for the Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry are accepted and appreciated.

In attendance will be adventure operators, rentals and tour companies, festivals and events, wine, spirits and craft beer tastings, artisan food samples, and a kids scavenger hunt. There will also be chances to win prize packages.

“Whether you are new to the area, have lived in Penticton or the Okanagan for years, or are just visiting for the weekend, there is no better way to learn about our community and all the fantastic things to see, do and explore in Penticton and area," said Paige Schulz, Visit Penticton marketing and member services manager.

"If you’re a tourism business owner, the TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo is a great opportunity for you to share information with locals, clients, guests, and visitors alike about the upcoming season, and boost your bookings with locals and their friends and family that are planning a trip. It’s also a great event to send your frontline staff to, to brush up on local knowledge that will impress your guests and visitors and boost your customer service.”

The expo runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7. For more information, click here.