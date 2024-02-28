Osoyoos pub putting together fundraiser for local kids' sports

Photo: The Sage Pub

An Osoyoos pub is putting together a fundraiser to support minor hockey in the community.

On Friday, March 1, the Sage Pub will host a silent auction, raffle and 50/50 draw to raise money for the South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association.

Prizes include donated items from local South Okanagan businesses, including a $2,000 family KartPlex gift certificate from Area 27, accommodation and dinner at Spirit Ridge, wine packages, gift baskets, gift cards and much more.

Tickets are $20 and include a burger and a beverage. Reach out to The Sage Pub for tickets, and if there are any left, they will be available at the door.