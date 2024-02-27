Penticton Search & Rescue reminding backcountry users to not go alone after Monday rescue

Photo: PENSAR

A safe return home for one lost snowmobiler on Monday night has the Penticton & District Search & Rescue team reminding backcountry users that solo travel is not recommended, instead encouraging venturers to be extra cautious with winter conditions.

PenSAR was tasked out by the RCMP to rescue a solo snowmobiler who had overturned their machine and was unable to recover it.

They said with an initial lack of information followed by inaccurate and conflicting information provided by the snowmobiler in distress, Princeton SAR was activated, in addition to PenSAR.

"This unreliable information resulted in delays to the proper search area. Once the coordinates of the stranded individual became clear, and with diminishing light, PenSAR deployed 16 personnel to Apex Mountain Resort," the rescue organization said in a post on social media.

During contact with the individual, the rescue team said they determined that they were not hurt, but could not extricate themselves out of the area.

The search manager lost contact with the individual when their cell phone became inoperable.

With the individual lost in an area with over 2,000 meters elevation, and with cold temperatures and snow in the overnight forecast, PenSAR deployed their winter response team.

The team holds a specialized winter-response UTV, and two members from the Penticton Snowmobile Club.

"Four members from PenSAR and the two Penticton Snowmobile Club members were utilized to find the best route to the subject through deteriorating conditions, and were prepared to administer medical aid if required," PenSAR added.

After approximately three hours, someone familiar with the individual notified RCMP that they had gotten themselves out of the area safaly. After contact was made with the subject, PenSAR's field team was stood down and they returned to base.

While the incident had a positive outcome, it served as an opportunity for the rescue team to remind backcountry users that solo travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary, and to always be prepared to spend the night in case of an emergency.

"Rescue efforts may be slower in winter conditions, and ensuring you have access to reliable communication when in the backcountry is essential in a rescue."

PenSAR gave a special thanks and commendation to the two volunteers from Penticton Snowmobile Club who were essential to the response.