Last days to buy 50/50 tickets for Rotary Club of Summerland pier fundraiser

The Summerland Rotary Club is in the last couple of days for their second 50/50 fundraise for a new, much-improved local pier to replace the aged-out Kiwanis Pier that had to be removed last year.
The Rotary Club is working with Summerland council to help raise funds. While council has agreed to spend $800k in grant funding on a basic replacement pier, the club has taken over raising funds for enhancements.
Plans are in the works to add a shade structure, benches, aquatic steps, a slide, a climbing wall, a rope swing and electrical services.
As of the last report, the Rotary said the community has supported a charity golf tournament, Canadian flag fundraiser, pier wood salvage sales and personal donations to bring them closer to their $100,000 goal.
The last Hometown Rotary 50/50 draw reached $31,390 in ticket sales.
And as of Tuesday morning, the jackpot for the second Hometown 50/50 has topped over $15,000.
To enter, tickets must be purchased before the Wednesday, Feb. 28 deadline at 11:59 p.m. For more information and tickets, head to their website here.