Last days to buy 50/50 tickets for Rotary Club of Summerland pier fundraiser

Photo: Rotary Club of Summerland The old Kiwanis Pier, that the Rotary Club of Summerland is hoping to replace with an even better iteration.

The Summerland Rotary Club is in the last couple of days for their second 50/50 fundraise for a new, much-improved local pier to replace the aged-out Kiwanis Pier that had to be removed last year.

The Rotary Club is working with Summerland council to help raise funds. While council has agreed to spend $800k in grant funding on a basic replacement pier, the club has taken over raising funds for enhancements.

Plans are in the works to add a shade structure, benches, aquatic steps, a slide, a climbing wall, a rope swing and electrical services.

As of the last report, the Rotary said the community has supported a charity golf tournament, Canadian flag fundraiser, pier wood salvage sales and personal donations to bring them closer to their $100,000 goal.

The last Hometown Rotary 50/50 draw reached $31,390 in ticket sales.

And as of Tuesday morning, the jackpot for the second Hometown 50/50 has topped over $15,000.

To enter, tickets must be purchased before the Wednesday, Feb. 28 deadline at 11:59 p.m. For more information and tickets, head to their website here.