Penticton high school kids tackle sustainability and challenge community to do the sa

Penticton Secondary School is taking on a Zero Waste Challenge, and the students involved want the rest of the community to join the challenge.

The challenge is inspired by the Great Okanagan Waste Reduction Challenge, which is ongoing until March 15.

At Penticton Secondary School, the Sustainability Club has created a challenge consisting of themed weeks to teach youth about sustainability.

The first week of the challenge focuses on fashion waste reduction.

"Students have planned a thrift table to spread awareness about the importance of reusing clothes and buying used clothing items," explained student Sophie Robinson in a press release.

"The following weeks will be a plastic waste reduction week, a food impact week, and an outdoor/nature week that will encourage students to connect with their environment. Some other activities planned during the challenge include sustainability guest speakers, eco-friendly DIY workshops, and trivia."

The club will be sharing sustainability facts related to each week in their school bulletin and on Instagram, @penhighsustainability.

The club encourages all businesses, schools, and individuals to visit the Great Okanagan Waste Reduction Challenge website here to learn more about how they can reduce their own waste and get involved.