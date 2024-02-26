Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen sharing tips at upcoming home show

Photo: Canadian Home Builders' Associaiton

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will have a presence at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for the Penticton Home and Reno Show next month, hoping to raise awareness about emergency preparedness and other topics.

On March 9 and 10, RDOS staff will be on hand at the show to talk about emergencies, property maintenance and management, regional resource conservation, and sustainability.

Staff will be able to talk about:

Emergency Preparedness: Learn how you can prepare for emergencies and stay informed. Speak with Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers about managing the impacts of emergencies or disasters on individuals and communities.

FireSmart: Safeguard your property from the potential impacts of wildfire and sign up for a free FireSmart assessment.

WildSafe BC: Tips to help keep communities safe by preventing conflicts with wildlife.

Water Conservation: Conserving water through sustainable water usage practices for homes and businesses.

Pest Control: Managing noxious pests to prevent devastation to fruit-bearing trees and shrubs in residential plantings.

Sustainability Services: Information about the RDOS building permit process, BC Building Energy Step Code, and Zero Carbon Step Code. Provide input for the new RDOS energy and climate action website and take the retrofit survey.



RDOS booths will be set up during the Penticton Home and Reno Show and all residents are welcome to stop by.

The show has a $5 admission fee and features a free kids zone, and more than 100 building experts and vendors reader to answer questions.

For more information, click here.