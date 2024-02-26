Penticton city councillor setting sights on office in Victoria

Photo: Amelia Boultbee

A first-term Penticton city council member is setting her sights on higher office next time around.

Coun. Amelia Boultbee announced on social media Monday that she will be running as the Conservative Party of BC candidate in October's provincial election, looking to fill a seat that will be left vacant by current BC United (formerly known as the BC LIberals) MLA Dan Ashton.

Ashton will not be seeking re-election, instead trying for a role in Ottawa. Longtime Member of Parliament for the region Richard Cannings is retiring, and Ashton is hoping to take his place.

Boultbee is hoping to do the same for Ashton's place in Victoria, representing Penticton-Summerland.

"I thought long and hard about this decision and did not make it lightly and decided to do so because I know I can do more for my constituents as an MLA than a city councillor," Boultbee wrote on social media Monday.

She outlined concerns about crime, homelessness, housing, healthcare and food insecurity.

Boultbee will take a mandatory six week leave of absence from her council job during the election period this fall.

BC United had previously announced its candidate to fill Ashton's shoes, Tracy St. Claire.