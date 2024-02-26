Fun month ahead in Penticton

Photo: Brewski at Apex Mountain Resort

Plan ahead for the month of March with many exciting events coming to the Penticton area.

On March 2, check out the annual Brewski Festival at Apex Mountain Resort.

"Over 20 breweries will be showcasing a sample of their craft beers all through the Gunbarrel Saloon, and you are invited to try as many as you want throughout the evening," reads the event description.

Beers will be paired with food from the Gunbarrel, which offers a creative, delicious menu.

Brewski 2024 will see a full day of events, including a rail jam, patio party with BBQ and live music by Lucky Monkey.

Next up are the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Championships, spanning from March 4 to 17 in Penticton.

"[The tournament] will see a single champion crowned in the U15, U15 Prep, U18 Prep and Female Prep divisions. The U17 Prep division will be sorted into three tiers, with each tier seeing a champion crowned," reads the event description.

“We are excited to once again have Okanagan Hockey Group partner with OVG360 to bring the CSSHL Western Championships back to Penticton,” said Kevin Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of the CSSHL. “

The support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, and the Western Hockey League allows us to put on a first-class event that highlights the very best in education-based hockey, while providing a great championship atmosphere and experience for our member programs to conclude their seasons.”

Anyone looking to make career moves can check out the Start Here Penticton Job Fair on March 20.

"Attention job seekers young and old. It’s time again for the Start Here Penticton Job Fair, brought to you by the Penticton Chamber, the City of Penticton and WorkBC South Okanagan. Over 90 employers and resource organizations, update your resume and start networking!" reads the event description.

The Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will be taken over with potential employers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20, and the best part is, admission is free.

Bring a resume and start making some connections.

Rounding out the month will be the Ignite the Arts Festival, organized through the Penticton Art Gallery and seeing participation form venues and artists all around the city.

It promises to be a week of diverse attractions and talents.

Some events will be ticketed whereas others are free to attend.

