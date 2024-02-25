Turning Points Collaborative seeking District of Summerland support in affordable housing project

Photo: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland will be deciding whether to support a social services organization's request to back an affordable housing project, which could include a grant-in-aid totalling more than $650K.

The Turning Points Collaborative Society will be presenting to council on Tuesday after submitting a letter requesting district support to help increase affordable housing in the area back on Feb. 5.

"Turning Points are currently working with the Summerland United Church and the Summerland Food Bank & Resource Centre to construct a building that will be comprised of a food bank and resource centre, as well as 60 units of affordable housing," staff's report to council reads.

The building lot would be located at 13204 and 13214 Henry Avenue, where the church currently stands. Turning Points would own the one housing lot and the Summerland Food Bank & Resource Centre would own the other.

They are looking to construct a five storey mixed-use apartment building consisting of 60 affordable dwelling units which are a mix of one, two and three bedroom units.

The affordable housing project will be available for seniors, families, and people with disabilities. The rent for 70 per cent (42) of the units will be based on the income of the tenant, the remaining 30 per cent (18) of the units will be rented at the low end of the market rate.

The build is also moving forward within BC Housing's process, which the society said they anticipate receiving approval at the end of March, with the goal of getting BC Housing’s final project approval by early fall and for construction to begin in late fall, 2024.

The society is seeking a grant in aid for all the development permits and fees, development cost charges, variance charges and an annual property tax exemption for 10 years, which the district calculates approximately $657,780.

Staff noted in their report that with the currently grant-in-aid budget fully allocated for 2024, the budget would beed to be amendment if any support is offered in this fiscal year.

"Whether support is offered in 2024 or 2025, budget monies would need to be found given the limited funds in the grant-in-aid program. This could result in potential higher tax rates in 2025, reduced project scopes, or further reserve allocations."

It was also noted that the district does not currently provide a permissive tax exemption to other “low cost” housing or “seniors villages” in the area.

Staff is recommending for council to approve the district's collaboration in the timely processing of any applications necessary to facilitate the development and decide what additional support be provided to the Turning Points Affordable Housing Project, as it aligns with council’s strategic priorities.

Council will discuss the request for support and the development permit application on Tuesday.