'Not a one day situation': Penticton's OneWorld cultural festival encourages learning beyond its one day annual celebration

Casey Richardson

Thirty-five countries were represented at the OneWorld Multicultural Festival on Saturday, with hundreds of people attending the event hosted at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

The South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services (SOICS) organization is in their eleventh year of the festival, which aims to highlight some of the rich tapestry of cultures in the area.

With more vendors, performers and attendees than ever before, SOICS Executive Director Cherry Fernandez said the event was going very well.

"It's a celebration of the diversity here. But it really increases awareness around the diversity that exists in the South Okanagan-Similkameen. Quite often there is a denial that we are diverse. But SOICS itself we serve over 110 countries and territories," she added.

The event is not only about building cultural awareness, but also encouraging people to learn more about what they can do to build a more welcoming, inclusive and equitable community.

"We always like to say that this festival is a feast of the senses, because there's a lot you can try in terms of tasting foods, having conversation with people, watching different cultural performances," Fernandez said.

"But most important, I hope that what [attendees] take away from here is that they have an opportunity to have a meaningful conversation with someone, that maybe they learned something new about the different cultures that make up the South Okanagan."

Earlier this week, SOICS presented to Penticton City Council to discuss the rise of racism in the region, and council directed staff to bring back a bylaw that prohibits harassment in public spaces.

Reports indicate that discrimination and hate incidents are on the rise and that 74 per cent of respondents to a SOICS survey said they did not report the interaction.

"A challenge that we face is racism, as we see across the country. However, what's even more challenging in our region is that there's a persistent denial that it even exists here," Fernandez added.

"So as a community, if we are saying that we want to be very inclusive and equitable, we really need to make a stand, because whether we intend to or not, our actions speak for us. We are either actively engaged in eliminating racism in our community, or we are actively participating in normalizing and holding practices that create barriers and are racist."

Fernandez added that she was glad to see council look at the bylaws.

"It protects not just visible minorities, but it will protect us as groups that are discriminated against. So I'm really excited about that direction that we're taking in and that we're making a stance and setting a foundation for more work to that can happen later as well."

Heading forward, Fernandez said there's always more work to be done to ensure that the the community is welcoming, inclusive and equitable.

"It's important to recognize that there isn't any one single action, it is ongoing," she said. "Recognizing that each of us have a sphere of influence that we speak to people that we can listen to, and learn from each other and continue to learn."

SOICS continues to offer various workshops and educational opportunities in creating a more inclusive environment and anti-racism educational resources.

"It's not a one day situation. It's more of a year round [effort] and we want to invite you to be a part of that with us."

To find out more on SOICS and their resources, head to their website here.