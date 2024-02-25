Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland seeking helping hands for spring clean up

Casey Richardson

If you don't mind a little bit of spring cleaning out on the farm, the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for some helping hands.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the rescue is in the midst of spring cleanup.

"The entire farm at this time of year needs to have its spring cleaning done," she said.

"We were wondering if there would be anybody interested in coming out and helping us do a little spring cleaning."

Volunteers get the bonus of cuddling with the farm animals while they work.

If you're interested in more information , email [email protected] attention spring cleanup.